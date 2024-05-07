Alveo Land logs highest-ever Q1 income

Alveo Land, the upscale property brand of Ayala Land Inc., has logged an all-time high first-quarter earnings amid a thriving property market fueled by the increasing demand for high-end residential properties.

Alveo president Joseph Carmichael Z. Jugo said at a media briefing on Tuesday that its first-quarter net income surged to P12.7 billion, which breached the company’s highest record of P10.5 billion in the same period in 2019.

Jugo noted that the growth was fueled by the back-to-back launches of horizontal developments South of Metro Manila — Sereneo Nuvali and Caleia Vermosa.

“We are very pleased with the extremely strong 1st quarter sales performance affirming the confidence in the premium market. We are grateful to our clients for their trust in the Alveo brand as we aim to meet their needs in modern, urban and suburban living,” Jugo said.

Sereneo

Alveo’s Sereneo, the sixth project in Ayala Land’s Nuvali eco-estate, reported nearly P1.5 billion in reservation sales year-to-date.

Launched in March 2024, Sereneo Nuvali offers residential lots with an average size of 275 square meters on a 41-hectare development.

Among the neighborhoods in Nuvali, Sereneo stands out with its 770-square-meter pool — the largest in the area. The development also boasts a sprawling 3-hectare central park with a multi-pavilion clubhouse and an additional 2-hectare park system for the enjoyment of future homeowners.

In Vermosa, Alveo’s Caleia Vermosa is the second development in Ayala Land’s active lifestyle estate.

Launched in March, the 28-hectare development generated almost P2 billion in year-to-date reservation sales.

Caleia Vermosa

Caleia Vermosa offers more than 3 hectares of parks and amenities, including a nearly 1,700 square meter park entrance with an elegant, 20 meter-wide, tree-lined spine road, a multi-structure clubhouse, and a 550-square-meter pool complex.

Lot sizes in the village typically range around 250 square meters.

In terms of residential condominium developments, Alveo has Park East Place in BGC, The Lattice at Parklinks and Nuveo at Cerca.