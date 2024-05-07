Alfonso’s ‘Alfie Ally’ expands outside NCR

Alfonso Brandy’s Alfie Ally, an electrifying event featuring street culture, music, and arts, is reaching the cities outside the National Capital Region.

Alfonso Brandy’s Sales and Marketing Director, Lauren Tanganco, said the success of Alfie Alley Year 2 has paved the way for the event's expansion to other cities across the Philippines.

“Upcoming runs are scheduled in Iloilo and Davao this September, in Laguna this October, and in Pampanga this November,” Tanganco added.

She also emphasized her excitement about the expansion, stating, "After tonight's success, we are more eager than ever to bring this celebration to Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao and connect with more Tropang Alfie nationwide.”

Alfonso Brandy thanks everyone who participated and contributed to the event's success and looks forward to continuing the tradition of Alfie Alley in more locations across the country.

Having been in the country for over 20 years, Alfonso Brandy stands as a testament to Filipino brandy production's rich heritage and innovative spirit.

Alfonso Brandy, known for its premium quality and winning taste, offers a diverse range of variants to cater to the discerning tastes of brandy enthusiasts.

The brand is committed to fostering a sense of community and celebration among its consumers, continually striving to create memorable experiences that honor Filipino culture and craftsmanship.

Alfie Ally’s success

During the last Alfie Ally, Pop Up Katipunan was the scene of another milestone gathering as over 3,000 attendees, including Alfonso Brandy’s loyalists fondly called “Tropang Alfie”, members of the media, and prominent influencers, came together to celebrate Alfie Alley Year 2.

The launch event, hosted by Alfonso Brandy, showcased spectacular musical and artistic talent while highlighting the brand's commitment to the community and creating excitement in the brandy category.

Alfie Alley Year 2 was masterfully hosted by Alex Diaz and Sabrina San Diego, whose charismatic presence and engaging commentaries were central to the evening's festivities.

The event featured electrifying performances from well-known artists such as Ace Banzuelo, Sud, Autotelic, Sandwich, and John Roa, which resonated well with the audience.

The night was further highlighted by the 2024 Artist Series bottle designs launch, a collaboration with artist Dee Jae Pa'este.

Tanganco unveiled these unique bottle designs during the event, noting, "After seeing the response to last year’s designs, the Alfonso Brandy Artist Series bottles will continue this year, with an even more eye-catching and vibrant design. The design also lends itself to personalization, making it perfect for this year’s gifting and holiday season.”

Another memorable moment was the unveiling of the Light variant giant bottle through a stunning light show, which drew applause and admiration from the crowd. Additionally, the Alfreedom wall allowed attendees to leave their mark by expressing what it means to be part of Tropang Alfie, fostering a sense of unity and pride.