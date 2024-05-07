AFP denies WesCom-China ‘new model’ deal

LAOAG CITY, Ilocos Norte—The Armed Forces of the Philippines denied the Chinese Embassy’s claim that its Western Command have agreed to enter a “new model” arrangement with Beijing when it comes to operating in the Ayungin Shoal on the West Philippine Sea.

“The AFP denies the claim made by the Embassy of China in Manila that AFP Western Command has agreed to a new model for conduct in the Ayungin Shoal,” military spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla in a press briefing here on Tuesday.

Padilla maintained the AFP remains a professional organization that “operates within the framework of the Philippine government and in accordance with national policies.”

“Any agreements or arrangements with other nations require the involvement and approval of the appropriate government agencies and officials, such as the Department of National Defense and the National Security Advisor,” she further noted.

Meanwhile, Padilla said AFP is already expecting that China would go this far to support their vast claim over the WPS.

“It’s actually not surprising. These are all, as I said, once we do our operations, these are all risk planning and included in the scenario-based on whatever it is we have to react on and even with Balikatan exercise, these are all included, any type of scenario that we can react on,” she said.

“It is not surprising that the AFP will be dragged into this, but all of us, kahit sino naman tanungin niyo, nobody is really saying that there is actual truth to this. It does not even merit a response from our end,” she added.