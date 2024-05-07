2K residents in Taguig waterless for 6 days

For non-payment of P5 million water dues, residents of Barangay Palar in Taguig City have been reeling from a lack of water supply for almost a week now.

This happened after the so-called people's organization taking care of collecting the payment for water supplied to residents failed to remit the millions of dues; thus, Manila Water cut off their supply.

Residents said Inner Port Neighborhood — a group tasked to charge residents their water dues — failed to remit their payments, leaving them with debt of around P5 million.

Barangay Pinagsama Chairperson Ma. Victoria Mortel said they paid P650,000 last week but Manila Water said it is insufficient for reconnection.

Palar Village is under bulk metering since the land where it stands is owned by the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA). Residents are also paying almost twice the residential rate ranging from P65 to P74.

Fire trucks were deployed to the village to help the residents but some said they were not able to avail of the free water service. But residents said the water from the fire trucks are not reaching them.

The barangay chairman said they will designate six stations around the village for faster distribution of water supply.

Water supply have been a cause of concern because the water level of Angat Dam — which supplies water in Metro Manila and irrigation in parts of Bulacan — decreased to 185 meters as of 6 May.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), to conserve water, temporarily prohibited golf courses to utilize water from water concessionaires to maintain their greens.

“They are not only maintaining the golf course. They also water gardens, clean the club house, etc. We are just hoping they will help in conserving water," the DENR said.