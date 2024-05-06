Wow Krapow!

Krapow! found its beginnings when food delivery was at its peak. As Felix was craving for authentic Thai food, he placed an online order. This chance encounter unknowingly with chef Reggie Prospero led to a significant friendship, which later on extended to a joint business endeavor.

Felix, son of Honorary Consul of Lebanon Joseph Assad and his amiable wife Vicky, had a foot in the food industry through commodity trading for a decade. Chef Reggie, with a real estate background, was mysteriously drawn to the charms of the kitchen. He eventually received training in Bangkok for eight years.

The duo collaborated with their third partner, Jake Pantig, a mainstay in the IT industry for two decades, and was the head of the prestigious HP Philippines for 12 years.

The trio decided on the name Krapow! to honor a Thai signature staple dish, pad krapow. Yes, you heard that right, not the easily-recognizable pad thai!

Krapow means holy basil in Thai. This ingredient is the star in the Thai version of our very own go-to dish, tapsilog, a combination of fried rice, meat and egg.

A true pandemic-born business, Krapow! found its first home at Poblacion, Makati City in 2020, where it functions as one of the new guards of the exciting culinary scene of the ever-expanding district known for its diverse nightlife.

The second site was launched three years later at Bonifacio Global City (BGC), Taguig City. And just a year later, Krapow! has established its third and largest branch at the SM Mall of Asia (MoA) Square.

Speaking of their newest entry, Krapow! MoA Square is unassuming with rather industrial-modern looks; nonetheless, it eventually draws in diners due to the aroma from the open kitchen setup, not to mention their warm service reminiscent of the Land of Smiles. The interior allows for 42 guests, while 12 may enjoy alfresco dining.