Wow Krapow!

Singapore is known for its bustling and tempting hawker food clusters. Bangkok is emerging as a street food superpower worldwide. Meanwhile, Krapow!, one of the newest entries in the vibrant casual culinary scene of Manila, continues to expand.
It all began during the relentless Covid-19 lockdowns. Most of the globe stood at a standstill, but not Felix Assad.
Krapow! found its beginnings when food delivery was at its peak. As Felix was craving for authentic Thai food, he placed an online order. This chance encounter unknowingly with chef Reggie Prospero led to a significant friendship, which later on extended to a joint business endeavor.
Felix, son of Honorary Consul of Lebanon Joseph Assad and his amiable wife Vicky, had a foot in the food industry through commodity trading for a decade. Chef Reggie, with a real estate background, was mysteriously drawn to the charms of the kitchen. He eventually received training in Bangkok for eight years.
The duo collaborated with their third partner, Jake Pantig, a mainstay in the IT industry for two decades, and was the head of the prestigious HP Philippines for 12 years.
The trio decided on the name Krapow! to honor a Thai signature staple dish, pad krapow. Yes, you heard that right, not the easily-recognizable pad thai!
Krapow means holy basil in Thai. This ingredient is the star in the Thai version of our very own go-to dish, tapsilog, a combination of fried rice, meat and egg.
A true pandemic-born business, Krapow! found its first home at Poblacion, Makati City in 2020, where it functions as one of the new guards of the exciting culinary scene of the ever-expanding district known for its diverse nightlife.
The second site was launched three years later at Bonifacio Global City (BGC), Taguig City. And just a year later, Krapow! has established its third and largest branch at the SM Mall of Asia (MoA) Square.
Speaking of their newest entry, Krapow! MoA Square is unassuming with rather industrial-modern looks; nonetheless, it eventually draws in diners due to the aroma from the open kitchen setup, not to mention their warm service reminiscent of the Land of Smiles. The interior allows for 42 guests, while 12 may enjoy alfresco dining.
Some menu standouts include som tam thai, or Thai green papaya salad, tom yum goong nam sai, or clear spicy Thai soup with prawns, pad see ew gai, or wok-fried wide noodles with chicken and Chinese kale. Other favorites are khao pad tom yum goong, or tom yum fried rice with shrimp, khao pad moo krob, or crispy pork belly fried rice, and khao mun gai tod, or crispy chicken on Hainanese rice. For a sweet ending, the khao niew mamuang, or mango sticky rice, is the definite homerun.
The opening ceremony was attended by the diplomatic corps, to include Thai Ambassador to the Philippines H.E. Tull Traisorat, Honorary Consul to Lebanon Joe Assad, Honorary Consul of Belarus Annette Ablan and Consul of Embassy of Brazil in Manila Gerson Gimenez. They were joined by SM Hotels and Conventions Center (SMHCC) president and chairman Elizabeth T. Sy, SMHCC VP for Technical Services Eric Sy Uy, SMHCC consultant Nes Jardin, plus a selection of Manila’s culinary enthusiasts.
Krapow! is located at the ground floor of MoA Square, Marina Way, Mall of Asia Complex, Pasay City. Visit their Instagram account (@krapow.mnl).