U.S., Phl troops repel ‘enemy’ beach landing

LA PAZ SAND DUNES, Laoag — Philippine and United States armed forces simulated repelling an enemy beach landing on Monday along the coast of Ilocos Norte, the northernmost mainland province closest to Taiwan.

The simulation exercise was one of the highlighted drills in the ongoing Balikatan war games between the two countries.

Lt. Col. John Paul Salgado, the Balikatan Combined Joint Information Bureau chief, said the counter-landing live-fire operation involved deploying infantry and artillery to deter hostile forces from controlling a beachhead.

At least 200 personnel from the Philippine Army’s 502nd Infantry Brigade, the Philippine Marine Corps’ 4th Marine Brigade, the US Army’s 3-7 Field Artillery, and the US Marine Corps’ 3rd Littoral Combat Team took part in the live-fire exercise.

Salgado said the AFP utilized high-powered military assets such as the ATMOS 155mm self-propelled howitzer and three 105mm howitzers from the Philippine Army artillery regiment and Philippine Marine Corps.

The Americans deployed two howitzers, three Javelin anti-tank missiles, three multi-purpose anti-armor, anti-personnel weapons systems, and medium and heavy machine guns

The assets were used to sink five floating targets serving as mock amphibious assault vehicles.

Question answered

“Balikatan is designed to prepare us both to defend Philippine sovereignty. If anyone has any question about whether we’re ready, we answered that today. We’re ready. And we always will be,” said Lt. Gen. Mike Cederholm, commanding general of US Marine Expeditionary Force.

For his part, Philippine Exercise Director Maj. Gen. Marvin Licudine said the drills were critical components of the Balikatan exercise to enhance interoperability and readiness to safeguard stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

“The successful execution of this exercise underscores the strengthened cooperation between the Philippines and the United States in defending our shores,” he said.

With every Balikatan iteration, Licudine said the AFP continuously leverages the valuable insights and expertise gained to ensure regional security and stability.