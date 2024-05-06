UDM opens tech wing

The Universidad de Manila (UDM) has opened its new technology wing, offering high-tech facilities and equipment.

"With the continuing development and advancement of technology, it serves as a big challenge for learning institutions to have suitable and adequate facilities not only for their students but more so for their teachers," Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan said in her speech.

"Kailangan nating makasabay sa takbo at mga pagbabago sa iba't ibang larangan at disiplina. Kaya napakalaking tulong itong pinasisinayaan nating Technology Wing dito sa UDM na naisakatuparan sa mabuting kalooban ni Regent Francis Chua (We have to keep up with the trends and changes in various fields and disciplines. So this is a great help that we're inaugurating the Technology Wing here at UDM which was carried out with the goodwill of Regent Francis Chua)," Lacuna added.

According to Lacuna, the new technology wing "stands true to its name," citing that Chua not only provided new and modern computer units but also rehabilitated three computer laboratories and four lecture rooms.

"Binago rin ang mga upuan, pati ang blackboards ay ginawang high tech. At siyempre lahat ng silid ay naka-aircon na rin. Angkop na angkop na tawaging Technology Wing (The seats were also changed, even the blackboards were made high tech. And of course all the room are air-conditioned. It is appropriate to call it the Technology Wing)," Lacuna said.

The mayor stressed that modernizing public schools in Manila has always been among the city government's top priorities.

"Lahat ng ito ay nakaugnay sa tinatahak nating direksyon sa pamamahala. Layunin natin na makamit ang isang Maringal na Maynila o Magnificent Manila pagdating ng taong 2030, kung saan ay mapapabilang ang Maynila sa tinatawag na mga world class cities (All of this is related to the direction we're taking. Our goal is to achieve a majestic Manila by the year 2030, where Manila will be the among the so-called class cities)," she added.

Undertaken in the new wing were the renovation and modernization of three computer laboratories.

Also, four smart classrooms equipped with the following: 60 sets of all-in-one computer units, four smart board TVs, three flat-screen TVs, 200 units of armchairs, computer tables, 14 units of glass writing boards, two air-conditioning units per classroom, seven adjustable teachers tables, aesthetic window blinds, tiles and lights and renovation of restrooms in the third and ground floors, including an all-gender restroom.