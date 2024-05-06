The Filipino Design Studio: Proudly made in the Philippines

The event is a welcoming, community-based space that fosters connections between like-minded brands dedicated to celebrating Filipino culture. The biggest Filipino Design Studio to date, we’re bringing together over 70 guest brands, house labels, and social enterprises. With a focus on all things Pinoy, from Barong Tagalog and modern Filipiniana, to resort wear, pearls and accessories, tropical home decor and wellness essentials; explore new, up-and-coming brands alongside familiar favorites.

As we continue to highlight products with a purpose, we've selected numerous brands based on their commitment to environmentally friendly practices and support for local artisan communities. Social enterprise Hibla PH offers a range of apparel made from authentic Philippine textiles, while also hosting workshops focused on activities like upcycling accessories and bracelet weaving.

Another example is Ruyág Native Products Manufacturing, which employs Bicolano artisans who handcraft bags using natural materials to leave a lesser carbon footprint. Home decor and furniture brand Likha+Mundo scouts small, “mom-and-pop” craft businesses from around the nation, giving them a larger platform to share their creations.

This season’s line-up is also set to feature handmade jewelry by Virtucio Fashion Designs and Mjorian; Filipiniana-inspired pieces by Raquel’s Piña Cloth Products, C&C lifestyle, and Handwoven Beauty; home essentials by Woven, Dwellbeing, and WIX Cozy Homes.

Take a look at the full line-up. Discover and delight in local artistry at Kultura’s Filipino Design Studio from 2 to 9 May at Mega Fashion Hall, SM Megamall, EDSA corner Doña Julia Vargas Ave., Ortigas Center in Mandaluyong City.