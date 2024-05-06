Sotto to Pasig staff: Value public money

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto on Monday reminded city hall employees, government internship program (GIP) and other beneficiaries that the salaries of the city government of Pasig come from the taxpayers; that is why the level of responsibility must be higher.

Sotto said that 40 percent of the salaries of the beneficiaries will be from the national government agency through the Department of Labor and Employment and the remaining 60 percent will be from the city government of Pasig.

Youth benefits

He also wished that the Special Program for Employment of Students — Out-of-School Youth (SPES-OSY) beneficiaries would learn a lot from working in the city government of Pasig, even for a reduced period only.

He also indicated that the hiring process for GIP or SPES is on a “first come, first served” basis or depending on the requirements that will be released by the Public Employment Service Office.