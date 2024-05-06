Seventeen marks ninth anniversary with new album

Seventeen, to the world

To kick off the celebrations, Spotify has unveiled a mesmerizing CGI video symbolic of the global album rollout on its platform. Premiered on @SpotifyKpop on X, the video follows the journey of a larger-than-life “[17 IS RIGHT HERE]” vinyl through majestic landscapes and into the city.

As the vinyl traverses its path, it encounters a building that transforms into a colossal record wall, adorned with Seventeen’s illustrious discography spanning nine years. The display, stacked with the group’s albums, serves as a visual tribute to the group’s artistic legacy enjoyed by millions of CARATs around the world.

For more of Seventeen, Spotify is also rolling out exclusive bonus content on its K-Pop ON! YouTube and video podcast channels to bring fans closer to S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, The 8, Mingyu, Dk, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino.

Tune in on the 3rd and 10th of May to join “Seventeen’s ZIP Party,” and watch as the members take on the Tambourine Quiz and other challenges to share their personal song recommendations from their discography. On the 12th of May, watch the boys take on an interview with a twist in a game of Spot the Liar. Spotify will also take listeners behind the scenes of Seventeen’s K-Pop ON! shoot on the 14th of May.

Loving Seventeen and “[17 IS RIGHT HERE]”? Open the Spotify app to find out if you’re a top Seventeen listener, as an exclusive digital sharecard awaits the top streamers to flex their fandom. Tune into the This is Seventeen playlist to discover more from the group’s discography.