Sessions enhance appreciation for heritage and vernacular architecture in Bohol

The Cebuano word piskay meaning “brilliant” or “clever” is often used to describe art or design in an admiring way. But there is more to the word as it is used to describe the building traditions of our ancestors — from their legendary “dancing houses” and bahay na bato to the so-called “earthquake baroque” of Catholic churches in the Philippines.

Bohol, which has the only United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Global Geopark in the country, is like an outdoor museum with its numerous magnificent wooden and stone structures, making it one of the provinces with the most declared and protected centuries-old heritage buildings established in the colonial era.

Over the years, the National Museum of the Philippines (NMP) has been one of the government agencies leading in the documentation, promotion and conservation of these notable works of engineering and architecture. These structures have been damaged and become vulnerable to the elements, neglect and indifference. In 2013, a number of them were partially damaged or completely destroyed because of the 7.2-magnitude Central Visayas earthquake and the super-typhoon “Yolanda.” In collaboration with the church and other agencies, the NMP embarked on an eight-year heritage restoration and reconstruction project of 15 cultural properties in Bohol, a first in our country.