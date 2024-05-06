Parks, Dolphins bag West crown

Ray Parks and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins will be entering the B.League playoffs oozing with momentum after emerging as Western Conference champions following an 80-68 victory over the Saga Ballooners at the Saga Arena in Saga, Japan last Monday.

Parks, who played for Blackwater and TNT Tropang Giga in the Philippine Basketball Association, scored five points, four rebounds and two assists for the Diamond Dolphins, who secured the conference title from B. League champion Ryukyu Golden Kings while taking the home court advantage for the playoffs via tiebreak.

The Dolphins defeated the Golden Kings four times in the elimination round despite both squads finishing the elimination round with similar 41-49 win-loss records.

Although Parks averaged only 8.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, he has played 53 out of 60 games in the ongoing season.

The son of the late Bobby Ray Parks is the second Filipino basketball player this season to clinch a conference title in the B.League this year after Thirdy Ravena won the Central Conference Crown last April with the San-en NeoPhoenix.

Both players are also the only Filipino players in the postseason of the B.League as Kiefer Ravena is in the B2 League with the Shiga Lakes fighting for promotion and Kai Sotto outside of the playoff picture after the Yokohama B-Corsairs finished in 19th place with a 24-36 record.