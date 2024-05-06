NORA, VILMA AND SHARON: BEST ACTRESS TO BEST MOM

Nora Aunor, Vilma Santos and Sharon Cuneta -- three of the biggest names in the local entertainment industry -- have achieved countless wins and carved milestones to their name. i every Best Actress trophy and box office movies are from their hard-earned work and immeasurable talent as artists.

Yet for all their triumphs, these stars are like all the mothers we pay tribute to on Mother’s Day. Nora, Vilma and Sharon are celebrated by the most important achievements in their lives -— children.

For KC Concepcion, Sharon Cuneta’s first daughter, her Mega Mom is the spice of her life and salutes her on this special day: “You are the salt to my pepper; you spice up my life in ways no one else can. I loved you the moment you made me, and I will love you forever and ever,” KC added. “Enjoy your special day Mom! xoxo, Tutti.” KC said on Instagram.

For Luis Manzano, firstborn of Star for All Seasons Vilma Santos, his mother’s hard work in every project is an inspiration for him to do his best always: “I know how hard she and the whole team worked on the movie (When I Met You In Tokyo). I’m very happy for her. It’s touching how she broke the news to me—she sent me a message that said, ‘Nanalo ako, Anak (My son, I won).’

“I noticed that my mom shows a different persona when she’s a public servant, also when she’s an artist. Right now, she is very happy vlogging, It’s one step at a time for her. She could still return to politics, or do more movies or TV shows. Actually, there are talks for me and my mom to do a sitcom,” he said.

For Lotlot de Leon, the first daughter of National Artist for Film and Superstar Nora Aunor, their love and hate relationship makes their mother-daughter story more colorful.

“You know, whatever happens, family…Sometimes you all go through, you know, trials and all, but family is family. Family is forever,” Lotlot said.

As for their major and minor misunderstandings, Lotlot said the reconciliation and love that rules in the end is what matters: “Importante ay okey na! Ganoon naman, e. Minsan hindi naman pinaplano ang lahat ng bagay. Minsan nangyayari na lang. Basta okey na (What’s important is everything is okay now. It’s really like that. Sometimes you can’t plan everything. Sometimes, things just happen. Everything’s okay now, anyway),” she said

The kids of well-known or highly successful people may feel as if they’ll always be known as their parents’ kids rather than as themselves. But KC, Lotlot and Luis are proud to tell the world that having a famous mother is a priceless gem, and ore than the name and the fame, they are their mothers’ children.