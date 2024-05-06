Muntinlupa gives free drinking water to public to beat the heat

As the heat index continues to rise, the City Government of Muntinlupa has taken a crucial step to safeguard the health and well-being of its residents. The city has launched the “Libreng Inuming Tubig to Beat the Heat” campaign, providing free drinking water in public areas.

“Nag-provide tayo ng libreng inuming tubig sa mga lugar sa Muntinlupa na mataas ang foot traffic, para makatulong, lalo sa commuters, drivers at workers, na labanan ang matinding init ng panahon at maiwasan ang heat stroke,” Mayor Ruffy Biazon said.

The city has set up six distribution points equipped with mobile water dispensers in the following areas all over the city: Laguerta PNP, Plaza Central, Soldiers Hills Outpost, Alabang Central Market, Alabang Terminal, and Upper Sucat Police Station.

Ice is also provided by 1Munti Party for those who prefer their drinking water cold. Trained personnel are present at each station to assist citizens and ensure the quality of the water provided. Hygiene and safety protocols are strictly followed.

Residents are encouraged to take advantage of this initiative and stay hydrated during the sweltering summer days. The City Government of Muntinlupa remains dedicated to providing essential services that enhance the quality of life for all its citizens.