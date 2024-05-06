Maynilad taps satellite, AI technology for leak detection

West Zone concessionaire Maynilad Water Services Inc. (Maynilad) has started using satellite imagery and artificial intelligence (AI) to detect underground pipe leaks, in line with its goal of reducing network losses and recovering more water supply for distribution.

For this pioneering initiative, Maynilad has tapped the technology of satellite-based infrastructure intelligence company Asterra, particularly its patented algorithms that were originally developed to detect water on other planets.

Maynilad is the first water company in the Philippines to test the use of this state-of-the-art technology for detecting underground leaks. Its use involves applying algorithmic analysis to track the spectral “signature” of potable water underground over a land area of approximately 3,000 square kilometers captured in a satellite image.

The leakage information that the AI algorithms pick up is thereafter captured in a Geographic Information System report that specifies street locations, enabling Maynilad to fast-track the process of detecting and repairing underground leaks.

During its year-long pilot use of Asterra’s technology, Maynilad is examining 1,000 kilometers of its primary lines across the West Concession area and actively looking for possible leaks.

“By leveraging on this cutting-edge technology, Maynilad can locate underground pipe leaks in a more efficient way, as it reduces the time and effort needed for our field personnel to pin-point leak sources that often involves digging test pits on the streets. This will help to facilitate our leak detection and repair activities, which are an essential part of our non-revenue water management program,” said Maynilad President and CEO Ramoncito S. Fernandez.

