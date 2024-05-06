Marvelous adventures await at Mall of Asia

Remember the end credits from the first "Iron Man" film when Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury told Tony Stark that he is part of a bigger universe, he does not know yet. Those words resonate as Feld Entertainment prepares to breathe life into every superhero and villain with "Marvel Universe Live!" coming to SM Mall of Asia in June.

Produced by Feld Entertainment, the show sees iconic Marvel teams such as the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy work together to fend off a group of villains led by Loki.

Feld Entertainment, along with the staff of Mall of Asia, held a press event to discuss what "Marvel Universe Live!" can bring to the table. Arnel Gonzales, general manager and business unit head for Mall of Asia, promises that the show will cater not only to kids but to the whole family, especially in June, since Father’s Day is right around the corner.

“For the first time, we encourage our mom’s and dads to use this midyear spectacle as a family bonding celebration before the school starts,” Gonzales said.

Matthew Garrick, Feld Entertainment senior director for APAC, adds that the show will feature state-of-the-art special effects, immersive video technology that will bring families closer to the excitement like never before, from seeing different iterations of famous Marvel characters such as Captain America, Iron Man, Black Widow, Loki, and many more to the intriguing story and incredible stunts that can match the movies.

“The scale of the show is really bigger than any show we have. Say you’re familiar with this guy saying this show quite travels with twice as much stuff as this guy says. Of course, we work with the local team here in SM. Everything is different. Every market is different. There's small thing to the show, here and there, but for the most part you’re going to see the same quality production in Manila that you’d see in Australia or you see in the U.S.,” Garrick added.

As an added bonus, the production company treated the kids to a little teaser when Spider-Man arrived at the event and battled his arch-nemesis, the Green Goblin, giving them someone to cheer for.

"Marvel Universe Live!" will run from 7 to 16 June, and tickets are already available via https://smtickets.com/ and nationwide outlets.