Malacañang: Marcos names 11 more appointees

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed 11 more officials in seven different government agencies, Presidential Communications Office said on Monday.

PCO, in a Facebook post, said that Marcos appointed Arlene M. Sagayao as Director III of the Department of Agriculture.

The list of appointees also includes four new members of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts namely Maria Eloisa P. de Castro, Regalado T. Jose Jr., Francis M. Navarro, and Cecilia B. Tangian.

Department of Labor and Employment's National Wages and Productivity Commission also has two members, namely: Lopito R. Mendoza and Flordeliza Maria Reyes-Rayel.

Marcos also appointed Marc Lester L. Aure as Director IV of Department of Finance's National Tax Research Center.

Thea Arcely R. Gimenez is also the new acting member under the expert panel - board of directors of Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth).

Marcos likewise selected Jonathan C. Nicolas as Assistant Government Corporate Counsel of the Department of Justice's Office of the Government Corporate Counsel.

On the other hand, Frederico R. Marquez Jr. is the new acting member of Department of Labor and Employment's Employees' Compensation Commission representing the Employers' Sector, Board of Commissioners.