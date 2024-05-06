Kawa Pilipinas community kitchen partners with Benilde

Kawa Pilipinas Foundation Inc., a community kitchen that addresses the hunger problem in the country, recently found its temporary home at the historic Miguel Febres Cordero (MFC) Building at the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB).
Established in 2020, the initiative was founded by actress and activist Mae Paner, popularly known as Juana Change. It provides hot meals for the homeless and people in need, and with the support of its generous donors and committed volunteers, the organization has since produced over 260,000 meals.
In line with the Lasallian core values of faith, service and communion, Benilde opened the doors of the MFC Building to provide a safe space for Kawa Pilipinas Foundation, Inc. to move forward with its mission.
With the ongoing partnership between Kawa Pilipinas Foundation Inc. and Benilde, the 144.2-square-meter left-wing ground floor of the MFC Building now accommodates the food preparation of the organization, from cooking, packaging and distribution.
Benilde provides the kitchen facilities and storage spaces. WiFi connection, utilities and other services, such as housekeeping and pest control, are likewise included.
Educators from the Benilde School of Hotel, Restaurant and Institution Management have conducted skills development training, for the volunteers of Kawa Pilipinas Foundation Inc.
The workshops covered kitchen management, menu planning, nutrition and sanitation. These were part of the community service or engagement of the Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management program.
“We must have done something good to deserve this trust from a distinguished inclusive and innovative learning institution,” Paner shared.
“A door closed on us to pave the way for a grander opening,” she added. “I truly prayed to God, ‘If you want us to keep feeding the hungry Lord, lead us to a better home’ and the universe responded lovingly. Tiwala lang (Just trust).”
Through this collaboration, Paner believes they are able to lend a hand in the college’s vision to build a just and humane society by making innovative education accessible to poor and diversely gifted learners.
“In the case of Kawa Pilipinas, through food!” she quipped.
On their first day in Benilde, the Foundation Inc. delivered a total of 1,827 food bowls of champorado. The chocolate and marshmallow filling was donated by Jollibee Group Foundation. The rice was sponsored by Calidad Realty Services.
“If you find it in your hearts to trust us like the Benildean-Lasallian Community, we will truly appreciate your kind donation,” she noted. “If you cannot feed thousands, maybe you can feed one or a few.”
To support Kawa Pilipinas Foundation Inc., email kawa.pilipinas@gmail.com or visit facebook.com/KAWAPilipinas.