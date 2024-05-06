Kawa Pilipinas community kitchen partners with Benilde

In line with the Lasallian core values of faith, service and communion, Benilde opened the doors of the MFC Building to provide a safe space for Kawa Pilipinas Foundation, Inc. to move forward with its mission.

With the ongoing partnership between Kawa Pilipinas Foundation Inc. and Benilde, the 144.2-square-meter left-wing ground floor of the MFC Building now accommodates the food preparation of the organization, from cooking, packaging and distribution.

Benilde provides the kitchen facilities and storage spaces. WiFi connection, utilities and other services, such as housekeeping and pest control, are likewise included.

Educators from the Benilde School of Hotel, Restaurant and Institution Management have conducted skills development training, for the volunteers of Kawa Pilipinas Foundation Inc.

The workshops covered kitchen management, menu planning, nutrition and sanitation. These were part of the community service or engagement of the Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management program.

“We must have done something good to deserve this trust from a distinguished inclusive and innovative learning institution,” Paner shared.

“A door closed on us to pave the way for a grander opening,” she added. “I truly prayed to God, ‘If you want us to keep feeding the hungry Lord, lead us to a better home’ and the universe responded lovingly. Tiwala lang (Just trust).”