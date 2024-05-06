Grassfire razes Mayon Volcano base

A grassfire hit the foot of Mayon Volcano in the municipality of Albay in Bicol province due to extreme heat on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) senior fire inspector Edgar Tañajura Jr., a fire truck was used to extinguish the fire, which particularly hit barangay Lidong, Purok 1.

The incident was reported to cause one hectare of damage, not only affecting grass but also to crops and trees.

The BFP is still conducting investigations to determine the cost of the damage caused by the fire.

Legazpi City, the home of the said famed active stratovolcano, is expected to have a dangerous heat index on Tuesday.

Last week, a grassfire razed two mountain areas of Chocolate Hills in the municipality of Carmen in Bohol due to hot weather.

BFP urged the public to take preventive measures against fire hazards during these dry seasons, including practicing proper disposal of garbage, extinguishing bonfires or campfires, and regular inspection and maintenance of electrical appliances and wiring to avoid electrical fires.