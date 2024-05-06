Grassfire hits Mayon Volcano base

A grassfire hit the base of Mayon Volcano in the province of Albay due to the extreme heat on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) senior fire inspector Edgar Tañajura Jr., a fire truck was used to extinguish the fire, which particularly hit Purok 1 in Barangay Lidong.

The incident was reported to cause a hectare of damage, not only affecting grasses but also crops and trees.

The BFP is still conducting investigations to determine the cost of the damage caused by the fire.

Legazpi City, the home of the famed perfect cone-shaped volcano, is expected to experience a dangerous heat index on Tuesday.

Last week, a grassfire razed the two mountain areas of Chocolate Hills in the municipality of Carmen in Bohol due to the hot weather.

BFP urged the public to take preventive measures against fire hazards during these dry seasons, including the practice of proper garbage disposal, extinguishing bonfires or campfires, and regular inspection and maintenance of electrical appliances and wiring to avoid electrical fires.