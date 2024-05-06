LATEST

GOCC anniversary at the PICC

LOOK: President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. leads the celebration of the Government Owned and Controlled Corporations (GOCC) Day at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Pasay City on Monday, 6 May 2024. In his speech, the president highlighted the significant role of GOCCs in advancing the country. President Marcos said the GOCCs are not just revenue generators, but service providers whose value and worth are found in the treasury and the services they render to the Filipino people. He said GOCCs are public trusts designed to be "Government Frontline Institutions" as he thanked them for their services and the dividends rendered to the government. | via Yummie Dingding