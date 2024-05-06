Filipinas U17 blasts Indonesia

Alexa Pino and Natalie Collis scored two goals each as the Philippines defeated Indonesia, 6-1, to begin its AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup campaign at the Kapten I Wayan Dipta Stadium in Bali Monday evening.

Pino scored in the sixth and 36th minutes of the match for the Philippines while Collins converted her goals in the 54th and 62nd minutes.

Jael Guy (22nd) and Ari Markey (29th) scored a goal each as the Filipinas are currently in second place in Group A.

The Philippines will take on 2019 Women's Asian Cup silver medalist North Korea on Thursday at 4:00 p.m. at the Bali United Training Center.

A win by the Filipinas will boost their chances of making into the semifinal of the tournament.