Filipinas like Asian Cup chances

The national squad likes its chance of making a deep run in the ongoing AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup in Bali.

Filipinas head coach Sinisa Cohadzic said the future looks bright as they are well-equipped to chase one of the top three spots that would send them to the 2024 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup from 16 October to 3 November in the Dominican Republic.

The Filipinas are facing Indonesia at press time at the Kapten I Wayan Dipta Stadium in Jakarta.

“Now the tournament, there’s a lot of factors on what’s going to happen but we’re very confident that we’ve got this group of players ready and we’re really confident that they have the support and the best resources possible that we gave them to actually get that objective,” the Australian mentor said.

“One thing that this team has is passion to play the game, and that passion will flow into the tournament. And it’s something that they will never go wondering about.”

After the host country, the Philippines will confront 2019 U17 Women’s Asian Cup finalist North Korea on Thursday before facing South Korea on Sunday at the Bali United Training Center.

Bannering the Filipinas are Nina Mathelus, Aise Sia, Gabrielle Baker and Alexa Pino who all played for the senior team last month in two friendly matches against South Korea.

Completing the cast are Kieran Bradley, Louriane Evangelista, Jael Guy, Nat Collins, Sophia Saludares, Ava Villapando, Bella Alamo, Fran Alberto, Kendyll King, Tea Pidding, Luna Rivera, Jelly Soon, Lauren Villasin, GG Dizon, Ari Markey, Anna Medalla, Caidy Nelson, Leah Bradly and Sam Hughes.

With the team serving as a direct link to the seniors team, the U17 has the luxury of tapping Filipinas head coach Mark Torcaso and Filipinas veteran Tahnai Annis in the coaching staff.

Annis, who was part of the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup squad that clinched a FIFA World Cup slot, said she wants the girls to have the same experience they had when they compete for their World Cup slot.

“I’m truly so excited. Their talent levels are through the roof at such a young age and I’m excited for them,” Annis said.