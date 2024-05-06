Expanding Healthcare: Launch of 164th Malasakit Center in SOCCSKSARGEN

In a move poised to enhance healthcare accessibility in SOCCSKSARGEN, the region celebrated the launch of its newest Malasakit Center at the SOCCSKSARGEN General Hospital in Surallah, South Cotabato. This marks the 164th Malasakit Center in the country.

Attended by Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, the inauguration of this Malasakit Center on 2 May is a vital advancement in providing essential medical aid to the area's economically disadvantaged populations.

As the architect of the Malasakit Centers program, Go continues his advocacy to ensure that vulnerable sectors receive the medical care they need closer to home.

"With every Malasakit Center we open, we are giving hope and reaffirming our commitment to serve, especially those who have less in life. With this, we continue our mission to bring government assistance closer to the people especially when it comes to health," he explained.

Surallah Mayor Pedro Matinong Jr., in a Facebook post, expressed his admiration and gratitude towards Senator Go: "Ang inyong pagbisita ay patunay ng inyong dedikasyon sa paglilingkod sa bayan. Kami sa Lokal na Pamahalaan ng Surallah ay buong pusong sumasaludo sa inyong patuloy na serbisyo para sa sambayanan. Mabuhay po kayo, Senator Bong Go!"

This commendation highlights the local government's appreciation for the senator's efforts to enhance healthcare accessibility through the Malasakit Centers.

“Ang mahirap, huwag nang mas pahirapan pa… Sa Malasakit Center, hindi niyo na kailangang pumila o umikot pa sa iba’t ibang opisina para humingi ng tulong pampagamot. Nasa isang kwarto na sa loob mismo ng hospital ang apat na ahensya na tutulong sa inyo. Lapitan niyo lang, para sa bawat Pilipino ‘yan lalo na sa mga poor at indigent patients,” explained Go.

The new Malasakit Center aims to address these challenges by simplifying the process for poor patients to avail themselves of medical and financial assistance from the government.

"In regions like SOCCSKSARGEN, where geographical and socio-economic barriers often delay critical care, the Malasakit Center serves as a lifeline, ensuring that no Filipino is left behind in our journey towards universal healthcare," he said.

The Malasakit Center in Surallah is the fifth to be launched in the SOCCSKSARGEN region and the 43rd in Mindanao. There are also 91 Malasakit Centers in Luzon and 30 in the Visayas.

As the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program, Go's vision is to provide a one-stop shop for all government medical assistance programs, making it easier for Filipinos to access such from the Department of Health, Department of Social Welfare and Development, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office under one roof.

The DOH reports that the Malasakit Center program has aided over ten million Filipinos so far. This initiative not only streamlines the process of obtaining medical help but also significantly cuts down the time and effort the less fortunate would have to invest in seeking assistance.

"Our goal is to reduce the burden on our kababayans who need help the most. The Malasakit Centers aim to uphold the dignity of every Filipino by ensuring that their right to health services is not hindered by financial constraints," Go, known as "Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service for vulnerable sectors, concluded.

Meanwhile, Go also principally sponsored and is one of the authors of Republic Act No. 11959, also known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act, which mandates the establishment of regional specialty centers within existing DOH regional hospitals to bring specialized medical services closer to all regions.

To further address the healthcare access gap for Filipinos in need, Senator Go also championed the establishment of more Super Health Centers across the country. These centers are intended to provide primary care, consultations, and early disease detection, making these crucial services more accessible to communities nationwide.

Through the concerted efforts of Go, fellow lawmakers, the DOH, and local government units, adequate funding was allocated for more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide including those he visited on May 2 in Surallah and Banga towns after the launch of the new Malasakit Center in South Cotabato.