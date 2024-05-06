Doheny destroys fellow Filipino

Former world champion TJ Doheny posted a fourth-round knockout win over unbeaten Filipino Bryl Bayogos at the Tokyo Dome where Naoya Inoue and Luis Nery were scheduled to fight for the undisputed world super-bantamweight title later Monday evening.

Doheny’s experience and edge in power were too much for the 22-year-old Bayogos, who entered the fight armed with a 7-0-1 record with two knockouts.

Bayogos suffered two knockdowns in the third round and another in the fourth round after taking a flurry of hard blows.

As for Bayogos, he is set to go home rich in experience.

He was applauded by the crowd for picking himself up from the floor twice in the third but as soon as he crumpled to the deck for the third time in the fourth frame, the Japanese referee immediately called a halt to the carnage.

Still, Bayogos became the first Filipino boxer to see action at the 55,000-seater venue.

The victory raised the 37-year-old Doheny’s record to 26-4 with 20 knockouts.

