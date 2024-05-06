DOH reports over 2K cases of measles-rubella

The Department of Health (DOH) has reported over 2,000 cases of measles and rubella nationwide.

Latest data from the DOH showed that 2,264 cases were reported as of 27 April, an increase of 39 percent compared to the 1,627 logged on 6 April.

According to DOH, children under 10 years old are at most risk for measles and rubella.

Meanwhile, the Health Department said it has vaccinated about 1.7 million children aged six months to below 10 years old with the measles-rubella vaccine for the Measles Outbreak Response Immunization in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

The DOH is targeting to vaccinate 1.3 million children in the region against measles and rubella.

This is following the alarming surge in measles cases with 77 percent of cases in the Philippines being reported in BARMM.

Measles ("tigdas" in Filipino) is highly contagious.

It spreads from infected individuals through the air, especially through coughing or sneezing.

It affects all age groups but is more common in children.

Symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose, and a body rash.

There is no specific treatment for the virus that causes measles.