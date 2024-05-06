DENR to golf course operators: Stop watering courses using piped water

The continued drop in dam waters prompted the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to order golf courses in the metropolis and nearby provinces not to use piped water for watering their courses.

DENR Undersecretary for Integrated Environmental Science Carlos David said the agency had already issued a bulletin, approved and issued last Friday 3 May, directing golf course operators not to use pipe water systems from the two water concessionaires, the Maynilad Water Services Inc. and Manila Water.

David said though they know almost all golf courses in Metro Manila do not use MWSS water for golf courses because it is too expensive "just the same, there is this bulletin."

This is also to ensure that golf courses use recycled water instead of sourcing it directly from the concessionaires, David explained.

Records from the National Water Resources Board (NWRB) indicated that there are 10 golf courses in Metro Manila that consume between 700 cubic meters and 1,400 cubic meters of water per month.

David said the new directive also covers clubhouses and swimming pools which are also "tasked to conserve water."

The DENR official said the Water Management Office has also issued a bulletin prohibiting the use of garden hoses in cleaning cars and watering the plants and inflatable pools.

"The use of garden hose, inflatable pools are now prohibited but there are no penal provisions but still a rule. We are hoping that the Department of the Interior and Local Government will help us by directing all local officials, barangay officials to implement the bulletins," David said.

He added that there is still no plan to limit the operation of car washes.

"If you will observe, the car washes are also operating laundry shops as the water from the laundry place is being recycled. They have interventions. They use power hoses, which use less water than when we clean our cars with a garden hose. At present, no businesses were prohibited," David said.

There are around 1,000 car wash businesses operating in Metro Manila.