Analy Labor

SNAPS

Counter landing exercises of Balikatan 39-2024

LOOK: Military, LGU officials, members of the media, and visitors watch the Counter Landing Exercises of the Balikatan 39-2024 held at La Paz San Dunes in Laoag City wherein joint forces from the Philippines and the United States shoot targets that attempt to land on the shores of the country on Monday, 6 May. | via Analy Labor