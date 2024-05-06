Camiguin, Dinagat taken off Canada’s travel restrictions

The Canadian government has delisted Camiguin and Dinagat Islands from its travel restrictions in Mindanao. The two island provinces had been placed on the “avoid all travel” and “avoid non-essential travel” lists, respectively.

In January, Canada issued a travel advisory warning tourists traveling to Mindanao to avoid several areas due to the threat of terrorism, kidnapping, high levels of crime, and violent clashes between security forces and rebel groups.

While Camiguin and Dinagat Islands are no longer on the lists, Canadian authorities reiterated that travel to the provinces of Basilan, Cotabato, Lanao del Sur, Lanao del Norte, Maguindanao, Misamis Occidental, Sarangani, South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga del Sur and Zamboanga Sibugay must still be avoided.

Meanwhile, due to the risk of kidnapping and high levels of crime, Canadian tourists are advised to avoid non-essential travel to Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Bukidnon, Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, Davao Occidental, Davao Oriental, Misamis Oriental, Surigao del Norte and Surigao del Sur provinces.

Davao City and Siargao Island, however, are not included in the list.

The Canadian authorities said that extremists have been active in the southern Philippines for several years.

“Although local authorities have demobilized some of the violent extremist groups in recent years, there’s still a risk of terrorist attacks and kidnappings, especially in the following regions: Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, Sulu archipelago,” the authorities said.

They also warned that bombs causing death, injury, and property destruction have exploded in public areas of major centers, including in the cities of Cotabato, General Santos, Isabela, Jolo, Kidapawan, Marawi and Zamboanga.

Canada said clashes may occur between insurgent groups and security forces in those areas.

“There’s a risk of being in the wrong place at the wrong time. The Government of Canada’s ability to provide consular assistance is limited if you get stranded in these areas.”

The Canadian authorities, likewise, reminded its citizens that should they need to travel in the southern Philippines, they should remain indoors as much as possible, be aware of their surroundings at all times, avoid crowded places, always travel with identification, expect an increased security presence in public areas, especially around malls and transportation hubs, stop at security checkpoints, monitor local media, and follow the advice and instructions of local authorities.