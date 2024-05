SNAPS

BROTHERHOOD UNTIL THE END

LOOK: In a now-viral social media post troops from the 101st shaved their heads bald to grieve, and remember one of their comrades who died battling Leukemia, Police Staff Sergeant James Michael C. Apelado, who was laid to rest on Saturday, 4 May. The 101st Maneuver Company, led by Police Captain Jomar Motiong supervised by Police Colonel Dominic Guerrero, commander of Regional Mobile Force 1. Sergeant Apelado died on 24 April and is survived by his wife and 4-year-old kid. | via 📸 Jasper Dawang