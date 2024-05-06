Bong Go collaborates with brgy. leaders in Pangasinan

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go reaffirmed his commitment to grassroots leadership and barangay empowerment during his participation in the Liga ng mga Barangay Pangasinan Chapter's 1st Provincial Congress for 2024 at Royce Hotel in Clark, Pampanga on Sunday, 5 May .

The event, themed "Barangay para sa Kaunlaran, Kapayapaan at Kaligtasan Pambuliko," brought together barangay officials from across Pangasinan to discuss key issues and strategies for community development.

In his address, Senator Go thanked all the barangay officials in attendance, acknowledging them as "superstars in their rights" for their dedication to public service. As part of his appreciation, Go extended tokens to each barangay captain.

He emphasized the pivotal role of barangay leaders as the first point of contact for Filipinos and as vital links to the national government. “Ang dapat nating pasalamatan ngayong araw na ito ay kayo na ating mga barangay officials. Kayo ang nagsakripisyo lalo na noong panahon ng pandemya,” Go expressed.

“Pareho naman tayo, mga public servant tayo. Iisa po ang ating layunin, ang makatulong at makapagserbisyo sa ating mga kababayan. Bisyo ko na po ang magserbisyo. Huwag po nating kalimutang tulungan ‘yung mga mahihirap nating kababayan, ‘yung mga helpless at hopeless na walang matakbuhan kung hindi tayo pong nasa gobyerno. Iyan po ang pakiusap ko sa inyong lahat. Ilapit natin ang serbisyo ng gobyerno sa mga nangangailangan nito,” he added.

Highlighting the significance of the event's theme, Senator Go underscored the crucial responsibilities of barangay leaders in promoting progress, peace, and public safety within their communities.

“Senator, maraming salamat po sa inyong oras. Nandito po ang Liga ng mga Barangay (ng Pangasinan) na patuloy na maniniwala at susuporta sa inyong mga programa,” LNB President Raul Sabangan expressed.

Senator Go, an adopted son of Pangasinan and also known as Mr. Malasakit, outlined his legislative priorities to support barangay officials in their roles. He highlighted Senate Bill No. 197, or the Magna Carta for Barangays, which seeks to ensure that barangay officials receive adequate support, including salaries, allowances, and other benefits necessary for effective governance, if enacted into law.

Additionally, Senator Go discussed Senate Bill No. 427, the Barangay Health Workers Act, designed to provide more support to barangay health workers, including monthly honorariums, job security, and skills enhancement and civil service eligibility opportunities, if enacted into law.

Furthermore, Senator Go highlighted his contributions to Republic Act Nos. 11462 and 11935 he both co-sponsored, which postponed the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections, granting barangay officials additional time to implement their projects and initiatives for the benefit of their constituents.

As Chair of the Senate Committee on Health, Go announced that Conrado F. Estrella Regional Medical and Trauma Center in Rosales will have its own Malasakit Center soon. He principally sponsored the law that paved the way for this hospital. He also mentioned that there is already an existing Malasakit Center located at the Region 1 Medical Center in Dagupan City.

The Senator is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. The centers have helped more than ten million Filipinos nationwide, according to DOH with 164 Malasakit Centers established nationwide.

Go also principally sponsored and is one of the authors of Republic Act No. 11959, also known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act, which mandates the establishment of regional specialty centers within existing DOH regional hospitals, including in Region 1 Medical Center, which houses mental health and dermatology care. It also plans to have a renal care and transplant center, burn care, geriatric care, and cancer care.

To further address the healthcare access gap for Filipinos in need, Senator Go also championed the establishment of more Super Health Centers across the country. These centers are intended to provide primary care, consultations, and early disease detection, making these crucial services more accessible to communities nationwide.

Through the concerted efforts of Go, fellow lawmakers, the Department of Health led by Secretary Teodoro Herbosa, and local government units, adequate funding was allocated for more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide, including 26 in Pangasinan.

In addition to these initiatives, Senator Go, who serves as the vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, has also backed numerous projects across the province. This includes funding for the purchase of medical equipment for the dialysis center at the Western Pangasinan District Hospital, among others.

Senator Bong Go's presence at the Liga ng mga Barangay Pangasinan Chapter's 1st Provincial Congress underscored his commitment to empowering barangay leaders and promoting inclusive development at the grassroots level.

“Sa tulong ng bawat isa, masisiguro nating ang inyong mga barangay ay patuloy na magiging lugar ng pag-asa, pag-unlad, at pagkakaisa. Maraming salamat po sa inyong patuloy na suporta at pagtitiwala sa ating adhikain para sa bayan,” he concluded.