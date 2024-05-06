AP Bren and ECHO end MPL regular season at the top

Defending MPL champion and two-time M-Series world champion AP Bren sees itself at the top of the food chain once again after seven weeks of action in the regular season of MPL PH Season 13.

Composed of its world championship roster of Pheww, Flap, Super Marco, Owgwen, and KyleTzy, AP Bren ended on a high note on the last day of the regular season with a 2-1 over fellow world champion ECHO.

Ending the regular season with a record of 11-3 and 35 points, AP Bren needed to win just one game in the best-of-three series to wrap up its campaign as the top seed of the highly-popular Esports tournament.

And while ECHO lost its final match of the season, it nevertheless placed at no.2 with a standing of 9-5 and 30 points and will join AP Bren in the upper bracket of the Playoffs which is slated to take place from 22 to 26 May at SM Southmall in Las Pinas.

Rounding up the Playoffs are ONIC PH, RSG PH, Minana Evos, and Blacklist International.