Agusan del Sur farmers trained on tilapia processing

To add value to their tilapia production, the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR), in collaboration with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), and the Agusan State College of Agriculture and Technology (ASSCAT), conducted a two-day skills training event on Tilapia Processing and Value-Added Products to the members of the Nagkahiusang Mag-uuma alang sa Kalambuang Repormang Agraryo Inc. held at ASSCAT Center Agri-food Processing and Innovation in Bunawan, Agusan del Sur.

Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer II Engr. Loida L. Jones said the skills training focused on processing various tilapia by-products, which include daing, lamayo, nuggets, fille, embotido, and chicharon. The cooperative members were also taught on the right pricing and costing.

“The technology aims to improve the cooperative members’ existing fish processing practices and for them to be knowledgeable on the right pricing and costing,” Jones said.

She disclosed that the activity was implemented under the new product development of the Enterprise Development and Economic Support (EDES) program, which aims to provide hands-on training and share knowledge and skills on the latest post-harvest technology of associations engaged in fish processing.

“This is also one way of addressing post-harvest losses due to overproduction of farmers products,” she added.