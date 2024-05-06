Abalos: Samar’s most wanted yields

A fugitive, tagged as the most wanted man in Samar, facing six counts of murder and other serious criminal charges has voluntarily surrendered after being subjected to massive and relentless police operations, Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos announced on Monday.

Abalos said Jimmy Managaysay Elbano, alias “Bruno,” yielded to the Calbayog City Police early Sunday morning.

The DILG chief said Elbano is also one of the most wanted persons in the country, with standing warrants for six counts of murder, four counts of frustrated murder, two counts of robbery with homicide, and direct assault with multiple attempted murder.

He has a P165,000 bounty on his head.

In a press conference held in Catarman, Northern Samar, Abalos cited the combined efforts of the PNP, Philippine Army, and local government units in the province that resulted in the surrender of Elbano.

“I would like to commend the Philippine National Police, Philippine Army, and the LGUs for the surrender of the most wanted person here in Region 8,” he said.

PNP Region 8 chief P/Brig. Gen. Reynaldo H. Pawid said the 36-year-old Elbano, a farmer of Purok 3, Barangay Villahermosa, Calbayog City, Samar has been the subject of unified and intensified efforts of the Region 8 Peace and Order Council, PNP, and AFP since the last quarter of 2023.

He said the intensified operations prompted Elbano to surrender to the authorities and after also being persuaded by his family.