31 BI personnel join PAF as reservists

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) announced that a new batch of immigration officers were sworn in as reservists of the Philippine Air Force (PAF).

According to the bureau, after the completion of their three-month Basic Citizen Military Training, a total of 31 immigration personnel were honored as reservists in a ceremony held at the Philippine Air Force Gym, Villamor Air Force Base in Pasay City last Saturday, 4 May.

This group is the third batch of immigration personnel to complete the program, showcasing the BI personnel's ability to contribute further to national defense.

BI Deputy Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado attended the event and served as a witness during the swearing-in ceremony.

During their training, the immigration personnel went through intense training that included leadership, discipline, and military tactics.

These newly sworn-in reservists will now join the PAF-Air Force Reserve Center, operating under the esteemed 1st Intelligence Security Wing Reserve. They are expected to contribute to safeguarding the nation and bolstering security measures as part of the PAF’s reserve team.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco commended the new batch of graduates.

"These personnel have gone above and beyond their duties to serve their country," said Tansingco. "We commend their efforts and their dedication to the flag," he added.