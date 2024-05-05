YOU’VE GOT A FRIEND IN ME

Dongfeng Motors (DFM) Philippines prepares to add more heat to the streets of the metro after it unveiled five new cars at Metrotent Convention Center recently.

The new vehicle lineup breaks the mold with its new lineup of high-tech, sustainable vehicles alongside its “Drive Your Friend” campaign. The DFM Nammi, Aeolus Mage, Rich 7, Forthing U-Tour MPV and MHero are the latest models of hybrid units from the Chinese state-owned automobile manufacturer.

“Today is the first day we introduced it to the public and I have seen that a lot of our friends from the media and banks are all interested and happy to see our cars,” Dongfeng Philippines managing director Atty. Albert Arcilla said at Dongfeng launch. “We will be starting the sales in June. The inventory will come in the next few weeks.”

“It is very important for us because we feel that everybody still needs to learn and understand the different stages until we get to full EV (electric vehicles). Having all the different units available is a good opportunity for the motoring public,” Arcilla added.

Motorists will be able to find their kind of “friend” on the road with Dongfeng’s latest reveals.

The DFM Nammi boasts a compact design that is perfect for daily city driving not only for its range of up to 430 kilometers but also for its 30-minute fast charging.

It starts at a price of P1,238,000 when it hits the market in June.