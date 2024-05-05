YOU’VE GOT A FRIEND IN ME

Dongfeng Motors (DFM) Philippines prepares to add more heat to the streets of the metro after it unveiled five new cars at Metrotent Convention Center recently.
The new vehicle lineup breaks the mold with its new lineup of high-tech, sustainable vehicles alongside its “Drive Your Friend” campaign. The DFM Nammi, Aeolus Mage, Rich 7, Forthing U-Tour MPV and MHero are the latest models of hybrid units from the Chinese state-owned automobile manufacturer.
“Today is the first day we introduced it to the public and I have seen that a lot of our friends from the media and banks are all interested and happy to see our cars,” Dongfeng Philippines managing director Atty. Albert Arcilla said at Dongfeng launch. “We will be starting the sales in June. The inventory will come in the next few weeks.”
“It is very important for us because we feel that everybody still needs to learn and understand the different stages until we get to full EV (electric vehicles). Having all the different units available is a good opportunity for the motoring public,” Arcilla added.
Motorists will be able to find their kind of “friend” on the road with Dongfeng’s latest reveals.
The DFM Nammi boasts a compact design that is perfect for daily city driving not only for its range of up to 430 kilometers but also for its 30-minute fast charging.
It starts at a price of P1,238,000 when it hits the market in June.
Meanwhile, the Aeolus Mage’s sporty appearance and spacious interior with a 13.2” Super HD Touchscreen Display and Gamepad multi-functional steering wheel, the Mage is powered by the 1.5-liter MachPower Turbo engine that can take you confidently through urban roads or even harsh driving conditions and is priced at only P1,248,000.
The new Rich 7 pickup truck showcases a 2.3-liter turbo diesel engine with front and rear differential locks, an Off Road Protection Frame with Off Road Info Displays, and 540-degree cameras.
The product of a joint venture with Japanese brand Nissan, the Rich series brings technology to the fore in a heavy-duty package starting from P1,298,000.
The stylish Forthing U-Tour MPV likewise takes centerstage with its yacht-like interior, spacious seating capacity for the whole family, and luxury amenities like captain seats. Served up in a 1.5-liter turbocharged gas engine that produces 197hp and 285 Nm of torque, and measuring longer than the Toyota Innova, this bang-for-the-buck package is available starting at P1,358,000.
Heralding DFM’s commitment to pushing technology, the fully-electric military-inspired MHero SUV packs a punch with its smart off-road architecture, intelligent cockpit design, and 500-km range. Its engine produces a staggering 1000 horsepower with rear-wheel steering to get drivers off any murky situation. Priced from SRP 6,980,000, the MHero is designed for adventurers who want flexibility and flare on and off the road.
“For Dongfeng automobiles to enable and support the pursuits of our clients, it works to excel in the various areas of its operations by taking critical steps to ensure the ownership experience by establishing an efficient after sales support group that will be responsible for the technical requirements and parts availability for all vehicles sold in the Philippines,” Arcilla said.
Legado Motors Inc., the local distributor of Dongfeng in the Philippines, deputy chief executive officer Brennan Lim is proud to say that the price of the cars is a perfect way to start one’s transition to owning an EV due to price and quality.
“Since we currently have zero tax on the EVs, the cars are competitively priced. I would say that we studied the market very well and priced them very well against other competitors,” Lim said.
“But we are not compromising the quality and safety. I would say you have value for money while having safety in mind.”
“Dongfeng Motors, a brand that resonates with quality, innovation, and excellence, has quickly established itself as a formidable player in the competitive Philippine market,”Arcilla added. “It has been at the forefront of promoting eco-friendly practices in the automotive sector, demonstrating our dedication to a greener and more sustainable future.”