Senior moment

Of all the social welfare programs for indigents, I find the one designed to help senior citizens precious. Older people, commonly referred to as “seniors” or those aged 60 and above, are considered one of the most vulnerable age groups due to their increased risk of health complications and reduced mobility.

The circumstances of our senior citizens deeply move me. Some are retired, while others continue to work to make ends meet or for personal satisfaction. Despite their age, many senior citizens I know are still working to support their children and grandchildren. That, I think, is something unique to Asians.

Seeing them receive additional benefits from the government will be heartwarming, for it is a testament to our society’s compassion and care for its vulnerable members.

The Department of Budget and Management has made significant strides in prioritizing the welfare of our senior citizens. It recently allocated the substantial amount of P49.807 billion to the Department of Social Welfare and Development for the Social Pension for Indigent Senior Citizens or SPISC program. The money, a remarkable increase from last year’s allocation of P25.30 billion, will benefit over four million needy senior citizens.

As of 1 March 2024, only 4,419,153 out of 12.2 million Filipinos who turned 60 in March 2020 had registered as senior citizens. Those aged 80, 85, 90, and 95 receive P10,000 for every age milestone. Upon reaching 100, they receive P100,000.

The SPISC is not just a program but a beacon of hope. It aims to significantly improve the well-being of senior citizens who qualify as indigent. It provides daily living and medical supplements, alleviates hunger, and, most importantly, protects them from neglect, deprivation, and abuse, ensuring their safety and comfort. Imagine the relief and security this brings our senior citizens, knowing that they are not forgotten and their welfare is a priority.

Under Republic Act 11916, SPISC program beneficiaries will receive a monthly stipend of P1,000 this year. The law, enacted in July 2022, effectively doubles the P500 monthly pension for senior citizens to P1,000.

Only those who are sick and are not receiving pensions from the Government Service Insurance System, Philippine Veterans Affairs, Social Security System, or private insurance companies are qualified for the additional amount. They should not receive regular income or support from family or relatives to cover basic needs.

While the monthly stipend and other benefits under the expanded Senior Citizens Act may be minuscule to high-earning, employed senior citizens, it is a lifeline for their destitute counterparts, to ease their struggles. Your physical and emotional support is crucial in helping us provide this lifeline to senior citizens.

One day, I will also become a senior citizen. Before I reach that age, I want the seniors of Cebu City to enjoy the benefits of aging so that I won’t feel guilty when it’s my turn to enjoy them.

If allowed to serve Cebu City, I would ensure that our seniors are pampered and well cared for. But I can’t do it alone. I need your support, your voice, and your advocacy. Our seniors deserve the peace of mind to know they are not alone and their local government will be there in their time of need.

The needs of our growing aging population are never-ending. We should strengthen and improve the healthcare, quality of life, and socioeconomic status of seniors. Though managing basic needs and daily living can be difficult, we should continue to take proactive measures and provide support to create a better environment for them to age comfortably and happily.

As old age is often associated with wisdom, becoming wise is not simply a matter of getting older.

While accumulated life experiences is vital to developing wisdom, not all wise individuals are old, and not all old individuals are necessarily wise. The biggest challenge, therefore, is for the old and the unwise to feel secure and know that they are being noticed and addressed.

All for a better and safer Cebu City.

