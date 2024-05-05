‘Santelmo’ eighth issue highlights culinary culture

Santelmo, currently one of the most dynamic journal on Philippine literature, culture and the arts, has just released its eighth issue, which has the theme of food and culinary culture.

Published by San Anselmo Publications Inc., the journal presents a buffet of literary works and features on art and food. It is beefed up by essays in English by Felice Prudente Santa Maria (“Náyanáyá: Hidden Ingredient”); Marla-Fe Ortner (“Emotional Food: Literature and the Art of Eating”); Ige Ramos (“Lumpiang Shanghai Gastro-diplomacy with Pinoy Seafarers”); Noel Pingoy (“Si Nong Ponsoy kag ang Tinola nga Mano”); Sanjeeb Gopaldas (Gino’s Brick Oven Pizza and the Evolution of Jutes Templo”); Miguel Cabel Moreno (“Championing Cuisines from Zamboanga, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi”); Annabelle Adriano (“Dumaguete Restaurants: A Shortlist”); Mirava Coree M. Yuson (“Cultural Coalition at Kasama”); Miguel Ongpin (“The Shawarma Man”); Shirin Bandari (“The Curry Trail: The Roots of Indian Flavors in the Philippines”); Datu Shariff Pendatun (“Rites in Riparian Country”); Jay Labrador (“My Wine Journey”); Leah Sitchon (“One Fine Night at Baguio: Mountain Man’s Roofdeck Kitchen”); Merlie Alunan (“Ta’ Ná, Pangaon. Adi in Hinatokan”); as well as essays in Filipino by National Artist Virgilio S. Almario (“Adobo Country”); Abdon M. Balde, Jr. (“Mga Lutong Bikol”); Che Sarigumba (“Comandante’s Kusina Serye”); Arles B.Espinosa (“Buháy na Buháy Tayo sa Gulay”); and Noel Sales Barcelona (“Nilagang Pata ng Baka at Samot-Saring mga Aləala”).