REVIEWS: ‘THE FALL GUY, ’ ‘BANTAY-BAHAY’

THE FALL GUY (2024)

Everybody likes a good love story wrapped in a “sexy bacon” of non-stop action-comedy and adventure. The Fall Guy is just that —David Leitch’s super-fun popcorn flick, which received a standing ovation at this year’s South by Southwest (SWSX) festival in Austin.

This is the funniest comedy Ryan Gosling has starred in since 2011’s Crazy, Stupid, Love. No, I don’t consider his Ken in the overhyped Barbie funny.

Here, Gosling plays Colt Seavers, the best stuntman in Hollywood. But after a horrific accident on a film set, which severely injured his back (and his soul), Colt disappears from Hollywood and from the life of his girlfriend and camerawoman, Jody Moreno (the prolific Emily Blunt).

More than a year later, Jody and Colt unwittingly reunite on the set of a cheeky sci-fi epic called Metalstorm, Jody’s directorial debut.

That’s when the romantic drama surfaces, as Colt and Jovy are forced to face their many unresolved issues in the midst of cannon rolls, a devious film producer (Hannah Waddingham), and a famous movie star (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), who is also a frustrated Tom Cruise.

Capitalizing on themes of heartbreak and intense yearning — and the murky, messy misunderstandings between two lonely lovers — The Fall Guy is terribly romantic and hilarious.

Penned by Drew Pearce, based on the 1980s TV series, the dialogue is witty and snappy, triggering a series of LOLs. Gosling and Blunt have sizzling chemistry, the camera often capturing their glistening eyes that brim with pain, confusion, and sadness.

Audiences will root for Colt, “a superhero without a cape,” as he only uses his stunt skills to solve a dangerous crime. All in the name of love.

While at its core is a love story, The Fall Guy is also a riotous satire on the dark side of Hollywood blockbuster productions —from manipulative producers to insecure, megalomaniac celebrities and the perilous jobs of stuntmen (the true heroes of high-octane action flicks), and canine actors.

Bathed mostly in orange hues, with great attention to tiny comedic details, such as a bald man with a leopard-printed head, drug-induced unicorns, zany costumes, and French-language-trained dogs, Leitch obviously had fun creating an entertaining movie experience.

Cinema lovers will enjoy the many movie references, meta, and parodies, while folks in the film industry will no doubt enjoy the behind-the-scenes of a commercial movie production.

This one is worth the ticket price at the movie house.

4 out of 5 stars