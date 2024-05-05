QCPD cops organize outreach programs for over 7K beneficiaries

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) reported Sunday that from 26 April to 2 May 2024, it has organized a series of Community Outreach Programs benefiting 7,387 residents of Quezon City.

The community outreach programs, led by the Quezon City Police DistrictChief of the District Community Affairs and Development Division (QCPD-DCADD) P/Col. Benjamin Pariola, in collaboration with the District Mobile Force Battalion (DMFB), Police Stations 1 to 16, and various advocacy support groups, the programs included lectures, food distribution, livelihood programs, clean-up drives, tree planting, dialogues, and the dissemination of informational materials.

During these events, the Community Affairs Section conducted informative sessions covering topics in Community Anti-Terrorism Awareness (CATA), Drug Awareness, Crime Prevention, Safe Spaces Act, Human Rights, Gender Sensitivity, and Anti-Bullying, among others.

Additionally, livelihood programs, tree planting activities, and clean-up drives were organized, with beneficiaries receiving informational materials, food packs, and hot meals.

In total, 66 community outreach programs were implemented, reaching a significant number of participants and contributing to community development and awareness in Quezon City.

"In every community outreach program, we aim not just to provide immediate assistance but to empower our fellow QCitizens with knowledge and skills that will help build a safer and more resilient community," QCPD Director P/Brig.Gen. Redrico Maranan said.