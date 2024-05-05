QC bust yields P204-K worth of shabu

Two drug peddlers were nabbed over the weekend in Brgy. Greater Fairview, Quezon City, after selling suspected shabu to a poseur buyer yielding 30 grams more worth P204,000.00.

Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Fairview Police Station (PS-5) Commander P/Lt.Col. Morgan Aguilar identified the suspects as alias "Jayson", 29 years old, and a resident of Brgy. Pasong Tamo in Quezon City and "Mark", 31 years old, a resident of Brgy. Ampid 1 in San Mateo, Rizal.

Aguilar said they conducted a buy-bust operation at 2:55 p.m. on 4 May 2024, along Valiant St., Brgy. Greater Fairview, after a concerned citizen reported the illegal drug activity of the suspects.

A police officer acted as a buyer and managed to buy P7,300.00 worth of suspected shabu from the suspects, and at the given pre-arranged signal, they were arrested.

Seized from the suspects were 30 grams of suspected shabu worth P204,000.00, two black pouches, two cellular phones, and the buy-bust money.

The suspects will be charged for violation of the Republic Act No. 9165 or the "The Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002" before the Quezon City Prosecutor's Office.

"QCPD will remain faithful to its mandate to save and protect the lives of the people. Thus, we will employ all efforts and measures in arresting those criminals who are serious threats to the safety of the community," QCPD Director P/Brig.Gen. Redrico Maranan said.