PVL tasked to form national team

The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) gave the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) the responsibility to build the country's strongest women's voleyball team for international competitions starting with the upcoming AVC Challenge Cup for Women from 22 to 29 May.

The PNVF board agreed to this decision in a board meeting last 12 April during the FIVB Beach Pro Tour in Santa Rosa City.

PNVF board vice president Ricky Palou and national team commissioner Tonyboy Liao are the president and chairman of Sports Vision, respectively, who owns the PVL.

Last year saw the Philippines finish at seventh place with a core composed of PVL players.

“This is a landmark decision by the PNVF board and we are looking forward to the PVL forming the strongest women’s national team ever,” the federation said in a statement.

Also competing in this tournament are defending champion Vietnam, last year's runner-up Indonesia, 2023 bronze medalist Chinese Taipei, Kazahstan, Iran, Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore and India.

National team head coach Jorge Souza de Brito will call the shots for the AVC Challenge Cup in what could be one of his final tournaments with the Philippines.

The Brazilian mentor's contract, who came here in 2021, will expire on 30 June this year.