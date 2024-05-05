PRE - SALE announced for LAUFEY’s upcoming TOUR

Bewitched: The Goddess Edition, the new release from Grammy-winning Icelandic-Chinese artist, composer, producer and multi-instrumentalist Laufey, is now available worldwide via AWAL.

The expanded edition features four brand-new original songs that Laufey wrote in the wake of finishing her 2023 critically celebrated album Bewitched, including “Goddess” and new single “Bored.”

Bewitched: The Goddess Edition is also available on vinyl, cassette, and CD. The expanded package includes dark blue vinyl, an updated booklet, and a custom board game.

On the heels of her upcoming sold-out back-to-back shows in Manila (with Manila Philharmonic Orchestra, 28 to 29 May) and her headline slot at this year’s Java Jazz Festival in Jakarta (25 May), Laufey announced that she is bringing her sold-out Bewitched: The Goddess Tour to the rest of Southeast Asia in August with pre-sales starting on 6 May.

2023 was a standout year for Laufey. Bewitched was the biggest debut for a jazz album on Spotify in history. It debuted at no. 2 on Spotify’s Global and U.S. Album Charts, as well as no. 23 on the Billboard 200, no. 1 on Billboard’s Independent Albums Chart, and no. 1 on Current Traditional Jazz Albums Chart. The album’s hit single “From The Start” is now RIAA-certified Platinum. In February, Laufey won the 2024 Grammy for “Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album,” the youngest person to ever win in that category.

Los Angeles-based Laufey (pronounced lay-vay) was raised between Reykjavík and Washington, D.C. with annual visits to Beijing. In 2020, while still a student at Berklee College of Music, Laufey released her debut single “Street by Street,” which went on to top the Icelandic radio charts. In 2022, she released her debut full-length, Everything I Know About Love, which reached no. 1 on Billboard’s Alternative New Artist Album chart. The album featured the RIAA-certified Gold singles “Valentine,” which peaked at no. 1 on the Spotify Jazz Chart, and “Let You Break My Heart Again.”

Today, she has over two billion streams across all platforms and is the biggest streaming artist from Iceland in the world.