PMA opens online application

The Philippine Military Academy (PMA) is now accepting online applications for aspiring cadets who wish to join the Class of 2029.

Applicants must use a valid and working email address to create an account in the PMA Online Cadet Application System (https://www.pma.edu.ph/admission.php) or by scanning the provided QR code. All applicants, including those who previously applied, must create new accounts as old accounts are no longer valid for this cycle.

The system requires uploading documents such as a copy of the birth certificate issued by the Philippine Statistics Authority, a copy of Form 137/138, or a transcript of records (all in image or PDF format).

To be eligible for PMA admission, applicants must be:

A natural-born Filipino citizen. At least 17 years old but not more than 22 years old by the admission year 2025 (with a birthdate between 1 June 2003, and 1 June 2008).

A senior high school graduate (Grade 12) with a general weighted average or general point average of at least 85 percent and of good moral character.

Both male and female applicants must meet the following additional qualifications:

Barefoot height of not less than 5 feet (152.4 cm) but not more than 6 feet 4 inches (193.04 cm)

Single and never married, with no children.

Free from any administrative or criminal cases.

Passing the PMA Entrance Examination is mandatory. All applicants must also be physically and mentally fit for military training.

This includes passing the Complete Physical-Medical Examination by the AFP Medical Board Nr 1, the physical fitness test, and the aptitude for the service interview.