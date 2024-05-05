PhilHealth to the rescue

There are more than 4,000 medical cases covered by PhilHealth insurance and among these are heat stroke and other heat-related cases. In other words, anyone who suffers from heat exhaustion and needs to be confined to a hospital, the medical cost can be shouldered by the health insurance agency.

“Members confined in government or private health facilities accredited by PhilHealth may avail of the case rate package of P8,450 when admitted for the said condition for not less than 24 hours,” according to PhilHealth, adding that the amount covers hospital charges and professional fees.

PhilHealth chief Emmanuel R. Ledesma Jr. reminded members that heat stroke is a medical emergency so members or their dependents are eligible for the benefit.

Ledesma also encouraged the public to avail themselves of consultations and check-ups for free under the Konsulta or Konsultasyong Sulit at Tama package of PhilHealth.

“At the first instance when one shows signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion such as fatigue, dizziness, headache, vomiting, and light-headedness, it is best to seek medical attention,” he said.

Dito makakatulong ang ating Konsulta Providers para ma-checkup ang pasyente at kung kailangan maospital ay mai-refer kaagad sa malapit at akmang health facility (Here the Konsulta Providers can help to examine the patient and, if hospitalization is necessary, immediately refer the patient to the nearest and appropriate health facility),” explained Ledesma.

PhilHealth members should be able to register with a Konsulta Provider of their choice to avail of primary care services which include any of 13 laboratories and 21 drugs and medicines for various health conditions.

“Tumawag po kayo sa aming (Call us in our) hotline sa (02) 8662-2588 and mobile numbers 0998-8572957, 0968-8654670, 0917-1275987 and 0917-1109812 para ma-assist namin kayo sa inyong napiling (so we can help you on your choice) Konsulta Package Provider,” he added.

PhilHealth has intensified its information dissemination on the particular benefit package as the country is experiencing extreme temperatures.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) continues to record high temperatures exceeding 41 degrees Celsius. Based from PAGASA’s heat index, temperatures ranging from 33 to 41 degrees Celsius are classified as “extreme caution,” while 42 to 51 degrees Celsius are classified as “danger.”

With such temperatures, the prevalence of heat-related illnesses, such as heat stroke and heat exhaustion is high, placing certain populations such as outdoor workers, athletes, the elderly, young children, pregnant women and individuals with chronic medical conditions at high risk of heat cramps or heat stroke.

To avoid heat stroke brought about by exposure to extreme heat, Ledesma encouraged the public to take precautionary measures by paying attention and prioritizing safety at all times.

“Let us stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water; avoid prolonged exposure to high temperatures; wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing and use hats or umbrellas; and take regular breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas,” Ledesma stressed.