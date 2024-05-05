Oceans: Allies in deep trouble

Our oceans are our mightiest and greatest allies in the battle against climate change. Responsible for generating 50 percent of all the world’s oxygen and absorbing over 25 percent of all the carbon dioxide emissions, they capture an estimated 90 percent of excess heat in our climate system. Oceans are indispensable ecosystems crucial for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and maintaining the stability of the Earth’s climate.

Beyond their role as climate regulators, oceans provide a myriad of ecological services deeply intertwined with our health, livelihoods and the survival of billions of animals and plants thriving underwater.

Covering 71 percent of the planet’s surface, oceans support 90 percent of the world’s biosphere — zones on the planet where organisms are able to live. Around 226,000 marine plant and animal species have been discovered, representing only a small fraction of the estimated 700,000 marine species believed to exist in total. Furthermore, oceans are home to diverse marine habitats such as coral reefs, which support 25 percent of all known marine life.

Oceans serve more than just as climate regulators. They facilitate a magnitude of activities such as trade and commerce, tourism, food production and ocean-based livelihoods. This holds especially true for an island nation like the Philippines.

Surrounded by the West Philippine Sea and the Luzon Sea, some of the world’s major bodies of water — the Philippines boasts majestic and diverse underwater and coastal life. According to the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), the country’s waters contain more than 1,600 species of fish, 600 species of invertebrates and 500 species of corals.

However, this biodiversity is under threat from various anthropogenic or human-induced activities, including illegal fishing, irresponsible waste management, land reclamation and oil spills, exacerbating the degradation of our ocean health at an alarming rate.

In a 2022 report by BFAR, it was revealed that 27 percent to 47 percent of all the fish caught during 2019 were from illegal fishing activities. The Philippines faces four main types of illegal fishing, including the use of dynamite, cyanide, modified Danish seine (locally known as hulbot-hulbot, liba-liba, buli-buli or zipper) and the illegal intrusion of commercial fishing vessels into municipal waters. These methods not only target fish but also indiscriminately destroy nearby coral reefs and other underwater habitats.

Another issue plaguing waters and the Philippines is pollution. According to the United Nations Development Program and World Bank statistics, the Philippines produces around 2.7 million tons of plastics annually. Sea Circular, a coordinating body of the UN Environment Program monitoring ocean health in Asia, reports that 0.28 to 0.75 million tons of plastic enter the oceans annually from coastal areas of Manila Bay alone. Plastic wastes and organic and chemical pollutants, coupled with rising sea temperatures, promote growth of algae in uncontrollable scales. Algae blooms can be toxic to marine life and have detrimental effects on local fishing and tourism industries.

Damages due to oil spills in 2023 reached P4.93 billion.

Dredging, the process of mining sediments and silts from the ocean floor, and land filling, or the construction of new landmasses from the dredged materials, further compound the underwater trouble. Ongoing constructions in the South China Sea put the country’s marine biodiversity at risk. According to a report from the Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, approximately 4,500 acres of coral reefs have been destroyed during these construction projects, resulting in the loss of habitat for numerous marine species.

Oil spills, a well-known threat in the Philippines, also cause significant damage to our oceans. According to the Philippine Statistics Authority, damages due to oil spills in 2023 reached P4.93 billion or 53.1 percent of the total damages from human-induced disasters, which totaled P9.29 billion. These spills contaminate ocean waters, posing a threat to marine life and human health as a substantial portion of our diet comes from the sea.

Given the immense ecological and socioeconomic value of oceans, urgent action is needed to reduce further degradation. This reality is particularly harsh for certain countries. The Philippines, being a hotspot for natural disasters, with over 60 percent of its population residing in coastal areas and relying on the ocean for their livelihoods, is disproportionately affected by the degradation of our oceans.

Sustainable management practices, international cooperation and heightened public awareness are crucial in safeguarding our ocean health and resilience. Additionally, individual efforts, such as reducing or refusing plastic use, conserving water and supporting sustainable seafood practices, are instrumental in preserving our oceans for future generations.

The health and well-being of our planet, our lives, livelihoods and our future hinges on our ability to protect our greatest ally in our fight against climate change — the oceans. Together, we must commit to preserving the health and integrity of our oceans, recognizing that their well-being is interlinked with our own.

As our allies, the oceans have been protecting us against the effects of climate change all along. Now that the oceans are in deep trouble, we need to do our utmost effort to protect them in return. Our lives depend on it.