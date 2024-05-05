Navotas recognizes San Jose as city patron, protector

On the feast of the Diocesan Shrine and Parish of San Jose de Navotas Sunday, the city of Navotas officially recognized San Jose as its city patron and protector.

Mayor John Rey Tiangco said he had signed the city council City Ordinance No. 2024-05, which also declared the first Sunday of May as Pistang Bayan ng Navotas.

Simultaneously, the city enshrined the image of San Jose Glorioso as a cultural heritage treasure through City Ordinance No. 2024-04.

"This marks a significant milestone in our efforts to safeguard our city's vibrant cultural and religious legacy," Mayor Tiangco said.

"Navoteños have already been devotees of San Jose even when Navotas was still a visita of Tondo more than 400 years ago. Designating San Jose as our City Patron and Protector reflects our deep-rooted reverence and unwavering devotion to him," he added.

The Archdiocese of Manila established the then town of San Jose de Navotas on 1 July 1959.

In 2021, the Roman Catholic Bishop of Caloocan Most. Rev. Pablo Virgilio David declared the Parish of San Jose de Navotas as a diocesan shrine.

In addition, the National Historical Commission recognized San Jose Parish Church, the oldest church in the city, as "Simbahan ng Navotas."

Preceding the declaration ceremony, a solemn mass was conducted, graced by Congressman Toby Tiangco and his wife, Michelle.

The Navotas lawmaker also joined Bishop David in the unveiling of the plans for the San Jose Perpetual Adoration Chapel and the San Jose Glorioso statue at the church patio.

"San Jose, revered as the patron saint of workers, families, and communities, occupies a special place in the hearts of Navotas residents. He inspires us to embody the virtues of humility, diligence, and faithfulness," Mayor Tiangco said.