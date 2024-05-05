MVP Sports clips Ginebra Boys

Allan Apura scored the go-ahead triple in the final 13.4 seconds and then added a free throw with sixth-tenths of a second to lift MVP Sports Foundation to a come-from-behind 60-58 overtime win over the Ginebra Boys at the start of PBAPC Raffy Japa Cup presented by Burlington Sunday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

Apura, a TNT ballboy and protege of RR Pogoy, scored more than half of his team’s output, finishing with 31 points, including 27 in the second half, while adding four steals, three assists, and two rebounds.

NLEX support staff member JR Delicano added 10 points, 11 rebounds, three steals and two shot blocks for MVP Sports which trailed Ginebra by as many as 15 points in the first half.

Going down the drain for the Ginebra Boys were Kings’ conditioning coach Paul Mendoza’s 14 points and 17 rebounds and assistant coach Patrick Partosa’s 14 points, 15 rebounds, five steals, three assists and one shotblock.

San Miguel Corporation Sports Director Alfrancis Chua and Lee Japa, sister of the late Raffy Japa in whose name the tournament is being honored as the first ever president of the PBA Press Corps, did the ceremonial toss as special guests of the meet also backed by Rain or Shine, Philippine Sports Commission, the Philippine Basketball Association and LGR.