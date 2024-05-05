MSERV is ACE Hospitals’ energizer buddy

Meralco Energy Inc. (MSERV), a subsidiary of the Manuel V. Pangilinan-led Manila Electric Company (Meralco), recently turned over two first private poles and six 250 kilovolt amps transformers to the Allied Care Experts (ACE) Group of Hospitals.

The electrical equipment will meet the power requirements of ACE’s San Jose Del Monte Muzon Medical Center in Bulacan and ACE Medical Center Sariaya in Quezon for their crucial to the day-to-day operations.

The turnover of the electrical equipment brings to nine the number of medical facilities under ACE Group that are already energized by Meralco. ACE has a network of 30 medical centers nationwide.

ACE and MSERV have forged a partnership to ensure continuous medical service through stable power supply.

Dr. Diosdado Bartolo, president of San Jose del Monte Muzon Medical Center, said ACE and MSERV expect a brighter, more sustainable future together.

He described the relationship as cutting-edge technology meeting compassionate care.

“MSERV is eager to grow alongside Ace Group of Hospitals as it continues to expand its nationwide footprint with already about 30 medical centers,” MSERV president and chief executive officer Ronald Torres said.

“Our collaboration goes beyond delivering energy solutions as we aim to promote innovation and sustainability to support our partners in the healthcare sector.”

MSERV is one of the largest energy service companies in the country whose energy solutions are well aligned with Meralco’s commitment to deliver stable and reliable electricity service to customers, including institutions and offices that provide critical services.