Marcos expedites permit processing for key infra projects

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has ordered the cutting of bureaucracy and streamlining of the processing of permits for the country’s infrastructure flagship projects (IFPs), ensuring expedited implementation.

Marcos, in a four-page Executive Order 59 signed by Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin on 30 April, emphasized the need to expand and update the country’s infrastructure “to achieve meaningful economic transformation.”

According to the President, the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) has already approved 185 IFPs to be implemented nationwide.

The requirement for these IFPs should be simplified and streamlined, he said.

“There is a need to further streamline the process for issuance of required licenses, clearances, permits, certifications or authorizations to expedite the implementation of IFPs, consistent with RA 9485, as amended,” he noted.

Marcos said EO 59 applies to all national government agencies, including government-owned or -controlled corporations and other government instrumentalities, local government units (LGUs) involved in the issuance of licenses, clearances, permits, certifications, or authorizations required for approved lists of IFPs.

A copy of EO 59 is available in the Official Gazette.

The order includes clauses specifying processes for online and/or electronic submission and acceptance, simultaneous processing of applications, digital payment of fees, and actions on applications.

The EO takes effect immediately upon publication in the Official Gazette or in a newspaper of general circulation.